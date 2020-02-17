WITB - Adam Scott, 2020 Genesis Invitational

Australia’s Adam Scott sealed his 14th PGA Tour victory – and his first in over four years – in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.



And he got there using a full bag of Titleist equipment.

Scott, 39, has been a Titleist brand ambassador throughout his 20-year professional career, successfully using the company’s gear en route to, among other things, major glory and his climb to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.



His victory at Riviera was his second since switching to the TS4 driver at last October’s Zozo Championship, following his win on the European Tour in the Australian PGA shortly before Christmas.



You can find out more about the TS4 in our exclusive video below.



According to GolfWRX, Scott put a new shaft on the driver ahead of the Genesis, reverting to the Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 80 X he had previously enjoyed success with.

Here’s a closer look at all of the equipment he used for his latest victory…

Adam Scott - What's in the bag

Driver:Titleist TS4 (10.5 ˚, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 80 X)

3-wood: Titleist TS2 (16.5 ˚, Fujikura Rombax P95 X)

3-iron: Titleist 716 T-MB (KBS Tour 130 X)

Irons: Titleist 680 (4-9, KBS Tour 130 X)

Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM8 (48˚, 52˚, 56˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour Issue X100; Titleist Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour Issue X100)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Xperimental Prototype Rev X11

Ball:Titleist Pro V1