WITB – Adrian Otaegui secures third win with Callaway gear

Gear

WITB – Adrian Otaegui secures third win with Callaway gear

By David Cunninghame19 October, 2020
Adrian Otaegui claimed his third European Tour victory after winning the Scottish Championship presented by AXA by four shots over Matt Wallace.

The Spaniard’s bag is packed with Callaway equipment.

• Callaway X Forged UT - FIRST LOOK!

At the long end of his bag he uses last year’s Epic Flash Sub Zero driver and two MAVRIK Sub Zero fairway woods.

The 27-year-old put a ball striking masterclass around the Fairmont course in St Andrews with a mix of his Callaway Apex Pro and Apex MB irons.

• Callaway Apex MB irons – FIRST LOOK!

He ranked first in Strokes Gained: Approach for the four rounds and found over 71% of greens in regulation.

Around the greens Otaegui puts his trust in two Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges and on the greens he wields an Odyssey Stroke Lab Black 10.

• CHROME SOFT vs CHROME SOFT X – How good are Callaway’s 2020 tour golf balls?

His work on the greens was key to the victory, averaging 10.25 1-putts per round and ranked seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Adrian Otaegui – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (8.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 65 X)
Fairway woods: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero (15˚, 18˚)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 19 (3-6), Apex MB 18 (7-PW)
Wedges: Callaway JAWS MD5 (50, 58 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Black 10
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

