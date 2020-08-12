WITB – Andy Sullivan stripes his Ping irons to victory

Andy Sullivan claimed his first European Tour title since 2015 after a dominant display at the English Championship.



The Englishman’s seven shot victory came courtesy of his stellar iron play.



He ranked first in Strokes Gained: Approach using Ping’s iBlade irons at the long end of the bag and transitioning to the Blueprint model from 6-PW.

The 34-year-old also had the magic touch on the putting surfaces with his Ping Heppler Anser 2. He averaged ten 1-putts across the four rounds, the most of anyone in the filed, and also ranked number one in the putts per round stats.



Off the tee Sully relies on Ping’s latest G410 driver and 3-wood but still has an old G 5-wood in the bag.



Rounding out his set-up are three Ping Glide Forged wedges and the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Andy Sullivan – What’s in the bag

Driver: Ping G410 Plus (9˚, Aldila Rogue 130 Silver 60TX)

Fairway woods: Ping G410 (15˚, Aldila Rogue 130 Silver 70TX), Ping G (18˚, Aldila Rogue 125 Silver 80X)

Irons: Ping iBlade (4-5, Nippon Modus 120 X), Ping Blueprint (6-PW, Nippon Modus 120 X)

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50˚, 54˚, 60˚, Nippon Modus 120 X)

Putter: Ping Heppler Anser 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1