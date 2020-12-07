search
WITB – Ball striking masterclass secures Mayakoba win for Hovland

Gear

WITB – Ball striking masterclass secures Mayakoba win for Hovland

By David Cunninghame07 December, 2020
WITB Mayakoba Golf Classic Viktor Hovland Ping Ping i210 PING Glide 3.0 Titleist Pro V1
Viktor Hovland Witb

Viktor Hovland claimed his second PGA Tour title at the Mayakoba Golf Classic after a stellar tee to green display with a new PING driver and his PING irons.

The Norwegian is just one of a number of pros to have been spotted with PING’s newest G425 drivers. He ranked eighth in the driving distance stats for the week and was also tied 13th in driving accuracy, a rather killer combination.



The 23-year-old also displayed his prowess when attempting to set-up birdie opportunities, ranking first in Greens in Regulation after hitting 61 of 72 greens with his PING i210 irons.

The hard work Hovalnd has been putting in to improve his short game this year certainly seems to be paying off. He opts for two PING Glide 3.0 wedges and a Vokey Wedge Works T-grind lob wedge.



Although he is a PING staffer, Hovland chooses to play with a TaylorMade SIM 3-wood and a Callaway X Forged UT utility iron.



Completing his equipment set-up is a custom-made PING PLD Prototype ‘Hovi’ putter and the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Viktor Hovland - What's in the bag

Driver: PING G425 LST (9˚ set to 7.75˚, Project X HZURDUS Smoke RDX Black 6.5)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV Raw 85 TX)
Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (21˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI-85 X Hybrid), PING i210 (4-PW, KBS Tour 120 X)
Wedges: PING Glide 3.0 (50˚, 56˚) Vokey Wedge Works T-Grind (60˚, KBS Tour-V 130 X)
Putter: PING PLD Prototype ‘Hovi’
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

