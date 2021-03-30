search
HomeGearWITB – Billy Horschel wins WGC-Match Play with mixed bag

Gear

WITB – Billy Horschel wins WGC-Match Play with mixed bag

By Ryan Crombie29 March, 2021
Coming in as the 32nd seed at Austin Country Club, champion Billy Horschel proved that the underdog should never be underestimated, claiming a 2&1 victory over fellow American Scottie Scheffler in the final.

The win was Horschel’s first solo win on the PGA Tour since the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson and came with a handsome $1.82 million payday.

A free agent when it comes to equipment, Horschel plays a Titleist TSi3 driver and a couple of TSi2 fairway woods.

Being able to build his own bag, Horschel utilises the Blueprint irons from Ping, the company Horschel signed with at the start of his PGA Tour career before later moving on to PXG.

The Blueprint is the company’s first forged muscleback design with a more compact shape than any iron in Ping’s recent vintage with a narrow sole and much less offset. The irons are forged in a four-step process with a specially heat-treated 8620 carbon steel. 

Interestingly, Horschel opts against the use of a 4-iron, meaning that the six-time PGA Tour winner has a gap in his bag – uncommon among tour pros.

The American returns to Titleist products for his wedge game, sticking three Vokey SM8 wedges, with 52, 56 and 62 degrees of loft respectively, in his bag.

For the dance floor, Horschel uses a Ping Sigma Tyne Prototype putter, while choosing a Titleist Pro V1 ball to round things off.

Billy Horschel - What's in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9˚, Project X EvenFlow Riptide 65 6.5 TX shaft)

3 wood: Titleist TSi2 (15˚, with Project X HZURDUS Smoke 70 6.5 shaft)

5 wood: Titleist TSi2 (18˚, with Project X HZURDUS Smoke 80 6.5 shaft)

Irons: Ping Blueprint (3, 5-PW, all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-10S, 60-08V bent to 62, all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

