search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB - Bridgestone helps Matt Kuchar to Sony Open win

Gear

WITB - Bridgestone helps Matt Kuchar to Sony Open win

By David Cunninghame14 January, 2019
WITB Matt Kuchar Sony Open PGA Tour Bridgestone Tour B JGR Bridgestone Golf Bridgestone Tour B X Bettinardi Titleist TS2 Cleveland RTx-3
Matt Kuchar Witb 2

Matt Kuchar claimed his second title of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season after securing a four-shot victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The win is Kuchar’s ninth on the PGA Tour and was in no small part thanks to his stellar effort on the greens. Using his distinctive Bettinardi DASS KM-1 Arm Lock putter, Kuchar finished tied for third in Strokes Gained: Putting, recording 24 birdies and an eagle over the course of the four rounds.

Matt Kuchar Witb 3

It wasn’t simply the 40-year-old’s work with the flat stick, however, that led to such a commanding victory. As is so often the case, Kuchar’s iron play was sensational; finishing first in the greens in regulation stats using his Bridgestone J15CB irons.

Although contracted with Bridgestone, the American does have a few clubs in the bag from different manufacturers, including his Bettinardi putter, two Cleveland wedges, a fairly well worn Ping Anser hybrid and a Titleist TS2 3-wood.

Matt Kuchar Witb

Matt Kuchar – What’s in the bag

Driver: Bridgestone Tour B JGR (9.5˚, Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec 6S)
3-wood: Titleist TS2 (13.5˚, Fujikura Speeder Evolution 757 X)
Hybrids: Bridgestone Tour B XD-H (18˚), Ping Anser (20˚, Fujikura Motore Speeder TS 8.8 X)
Irons: Bridgestone J15CB (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 S300)
Wedges: Bridgestone J40 Forged (52˚), Cleveland RTX-4 (56˚), Cleveland RTX-3 (62˚, KBS Tour 120 S)
Putter: Bettinardi DASS KM-1 Arm Lock
Golf ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Matt Kuchar

Related Articles - Sony Open

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Bridgestone Tour B JGR

Related Articles - Bridgestone Golf

Related Articles - Bridgestone Tour B X

Related Articles - Bettinardi

Related Articles - Titleist TS2

Golf News

Ho-Sung Choi's slo-mo swing is the only video you need to see today
Shane Lowry reveals "goal" after Abu Dhabi win
Who is the highest earner on the PGA Tour without a win?
Dream Saturday looms for Scots duo in Abu Dhabi
Padraig Harrington hints at reducing captains’ picks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow