WITB - Bridgestone helps Matt Kuchar to Sony Open win

Matt Kuchar claimed his second title of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season after securing a four-shot victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.



The win is Kuchar’s ninth on the PGA Tour and was in no small part thanks to his stellar effort on the greens. Using his distinctive Bettinardi DASS KM-1 Arm Lock putter, Kuchar finished tied for third in Strokes Gained: Putting, recording 24 birdies and an eagle over the course of the four rounds.

It wasn’t simply the 40-year-old’s work with the flat stick, however, that led to such a commanding victory. As is so often the case, Kuchar’s iron play was sensational; finishing first in the greens in regulation stats using his Bridgestone J15CB irons.

Although contracted with Bridgestone, the American does have a few clubs in the bag from different manufacturers, including his Bettinardi putter, two Cleveland wedges, a fairly well worn Ping Anser hybrid and a Titleist TS2 3-wood.

Matt Kuchar – What’s in the bag

Driver: Bridgestone Tour B JGR (9.5˚, Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec 6S)

3-wood: Titleist TS2 (13.5˚, Fujikura Speeder Evolution 757 X)

Hybrids: Bridgestone Tour B XD-H (18˚), Ping Anser (20˚, Fujikura Motore Speeder TS 8.8 X)

Irons: Bridgestone J15CB (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 S300)

Wedges: Bridgestone J40 Forged (52˚), Cleveland RTX-4 (56˚), Cleveland RTX-3 (62˚, KBS Tour 120 S)

Putter: Bettinardi DASS KM-1 Arm Lock

Golf ball: Bridgestone Tour B X