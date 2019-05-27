search
HomeGearWITB - Brooks Koepka's US PGA winning clubs

Gear

WITB - Brooks Koepka's US PGA winning clubs

By bunkered.co.uk20 May, 2019
He did it the hard way but Brooks Koepka is a major champion for the fourth time – and he got the job done with a mixed set of clubs. 

On a brutally difficult final day at Bethpage, the 29-year-old American clung on to successfully defend the US PGA Championship, finishing just two shots ahead of close friend Dustin Johnson despite having started the day with a record seven-shot lead.

The clubs he used to get him across the line were broadly the same as those he used at Bellerive last August, with a handful of notable differences.

• Why people hate the US PGA (and to fix it)

Like Tiger Woods at last month’s Masters Tournament, Koepka used the TaylorMade M5 driver. It features the same shaft as the M3 he used last year but has an extra degree of loft.

He has upgraded from the JPX900 Mizuno irons to the JPX919 models, again with the same shafts and from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

He also swapped out one of his Vokey SM7 wedges in favour of SM4 model.

Brooks Koepka – What’s in his bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 ˚,  Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX)

Utility Iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3, Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec)

Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 Raw (52˚, 56˚); SM4 (60˚) (all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

