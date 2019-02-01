WITB - Bryson DeChambeau wins with new F9 driver

Bryson DeChambeau put on a ball striking master class with his distinctive Cobra One Length irons and new King F9 Speedback driver to claim a maiden victory on the European Tour.



The American’s closing 64 saw him finish seven shots clear of Matt Wallace and the rest of the chasing pack. Throughout the week DeChambeau’s irons play was nothing short of sublime.

He finished second in the Greens in Regulation stats using his Cobra King Forged One Length irons.



• WITB - Tiger Woods, 2019 Farmers Insurance Open



• WITB - Justin Rose, 2019 Farmers Insurance Open



When asked about his approach to the game and swing technique, DeChambeau said, “Yeah, it's technical and my swing, people think it's goofy and whatever, putt weird and what I do is weird. But honestly, it's the most comfortable thing for me because it's what allows me to repeat motion, repeat things, time after time.”

It wasn’t simply The Scientist’s iron play, however, that was in fine form in Dubai. Using the brand-new Cobra King F9 Speedback driver he finished 19th in driving accuracy and averaged 297.8 yards off the tee for the four rounds.



• You've probably never heard of Justin Rose's new putter...



The 25-year-old also had a fantastic week on the greens. Using his SIK tour prototype putter, he finished second in the Putts Per GIR stats, averaging 1.571 putts when he found the putting surface.

Bryson DeChambeau – What’s in the bag

Driver: Cobra King F9 Speedback (7° TPT Golf 14 MKP LT prototype)

3-wood: Cobra King LTD Black (14.5°, Project X HZRDUS 85x)

5-wood: Cobra King F8+ Baffler (17.5°, Project X HZRDUS 85x)

Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility(4, 5), Cobra King Forged One Length (6-P, True Temper X7)

Wedges: Cobra King V Grind (50˚) Cobra King WideLow Grind (55˚, 60˚, True Temper X7)

Putter: SIK tour prototype

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X