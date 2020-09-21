search
Gear

WITB – Bryson DeChambeau’s US open winning clubs

By David Cunninghame21 September, 2020
Bryson De Chambeau Us Open Witb

Bryson DeChambeau claimed the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot and here is a look at the clubs he relied upon to secure his first major title.

The 27-year-old’s unique approach to the game is epitomised by his distinctive equipment set-up.

A lot was made of bulked-up Bryson’s driving throughout the week, and rightly so.

Using his 5.5˚ degree Cobra King SPEEDZONE driver he averaged 325.6 yards from the tee and ranked third in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, gaining 5.38 strokes on average over the rest of the field.

Bryson currently uses a 45.5-inch driver shaft, commonplace on tour, but has said he will begin testing a 48-inch shaft as he goes in search of even more distance with the big stick.

He also relied upon two Cobra SPEEDZONE fairways from the tee, but they didn’t see much action across the four rounds.

The American’s victory marks the first ever major to be won by a player using One Length irons.

Bryson carries two SPEEDZONE irons at the long end of the bag before transitioning to his King Forged Tour One Length irons from 6-PW.

Bryson Us Open Witb 2

He ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach after finding 64% of Greens in Regulation.

Although this victory will be remembered for the way Bryson overpowered Winged Foot, one of his most impressive stats actually came around the greens.

Using three Artisan Prototype wedges he ranked second in Stroked Gained: Short Game. So don’t let anyone tell you this bomber doesn’t have the feathery touch and skill to match.

The final weapons in Bryson’s arsenal are his SIK Prototype putter and Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball.

For his winning look, Bryson donned a CLOUDSPUN Caddie Stripe PUMA polo, his signature driver cap & new PWRADAPT CAGED Wing shoes, inspired by the iconic blue and white striped awning at Winged Foot.

Bryson DeChambeau – What’s in the bag

Driver: Cobra King SPEEDZONE (7.5˚ set to 5.5˚, LA Golf BAD Prototype 60 TX)
Fairway woods: Cobra King SZ Tour (14.5˚ set to 11.5˚, LA Golf BAD Prototype 70 TX) Cobra King SZ Tour (14.5 set to 13.5˚, LA Golf BAD Prototype 80 TX)
Irons: Cobra King SZ One Length (4, 5), Cobra King Forged Tour One Length (6-PW, LA Golf Rebar Proto)
Wedges: Artisan Prototype (47˚, 52˚, 58˚, LA Golf Rebar Proto)
Putter: SIK Prototype
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

