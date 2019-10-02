search
Gear

WITB – Cameron Champ powers to victory with PING

By David Cunninghame30 September, 2019
WITB Cameron Champ Ping Safeway Open PING G410 LST PING G410 Ping Blueprint Ping Glide Forged TaylorMade Hi-Toe Ping putters Srixon Z-STAR
Cameron Champ Witb

Cameron Champ claimed his second PGA Tour title at the Safeway Open and, somewhat unsurprisingly, it was his power and precision from the tee that was crucial in securing the victory.

The longest hitter on the PGA Tour for the 2019 season was utterly dominant with the driver in hands around the Silverado Resort & Spa course. 

• OFFICIAL: The biggest hitters on the PGA Tour in 2019

Using his PING G410 LST he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, first in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, first in driving distance and hit the longest drive of the tournament, which measured a whopping 372 yards.

• FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver

The American’s iron play was also in fine form. He carries PING’s latest Blueprint muscle back design and also an i500 3-iron and iBlade 4-iron. He managed to find 53 of 72 greens in regulation across the four rounds.

• REVIEW – PING Blueprint irons

The 24-year-old’s game, however, isn’t all about unbridled power. He also posses a deft touch around the greens. Using his two PING Glide Forged wedges and a TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedge he ranked first in the scrambling stats, getting up and down 84.21% of the time.

• PING unveils Glide 3.0 wedges

Rounding out Champ’s bag is a prototype PING PLD Prime putter and the Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball.

Cameron Champ – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G410 LST (9.5˚, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70G-6.5 TX)
Fairway wood: PING G410 (17˚, Project X HZRDUS Black 95G-6.5 TX)
Irons: PING i500 (3), PING iBlade (4) PING Blueprint (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold X7)
Wedges: PING Glide Forged (50˚, 54˚), TaylorMade Hi-Toe (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: PING PLD Prime Prototype
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

