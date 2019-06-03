WITB – Cantlay claims second win with Titleist gear

Patrick Cantlay claimed his second PGA Tour title at the Memorial Tournament after carding a final round 64 to win by 2-shots over Adam Scott.



The American used a full bag of Titleist equipment to get the job done.

Cantlay is one of the few Titleist staffers that has not switched to the brand’s latest TS drivers. Instead, he has stuck with the 917 D2 that he used to claim his maiden PGA Tour title back in 2017.



• FIRST LOOK! - New Titleist utility irons and TS hybrids

The 27-year-old finished the week ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and fourth in the driving distance stats, averaging 298.4 yards from the tee around Jack’s place.



• Titleist TS4 driver – FIRST LOOK!



Cantlay isn’t one to change his equipment often, as he also carries an older 915 fairway wood, two out-dated Vokey wedges and the 816 model hybrid that is almost four years old.

The most up to date equipment he uses are his 718 AP2 irons, with which he ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green.



• REVIEW - How do the 2019 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x perform?



Rounding out Cantlay’s bag is a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless putter and he opts to play the 2019 Pro V1x.

Patrick Cantlay – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana Blue Board 73X shaft)

Fairway wood: Titleist 915F (15˚, Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana Blue Board S+ 70X shaft)

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21˚, Fujikura Speeder Evolution HB 85X shaft)

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (54˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shaft), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shaft), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (61˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shaft)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless GSS

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x