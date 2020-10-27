search
HomeGearWITB - Patrick Cantlay scrambles to ZOZO win with Vokey wedges

Gear

WITB - Patrick Cantlay scrambles to ZOZO win with Vokey wedges

By David Cunninghame26 October, 2020
WITB Patrick Cantlay ZOZO Championship Titleist Titleist TS3 718 AP2 Vokey Titleist Pro V1x FootJoy DryJoys Tour
Patrick Cantlay Zozo Witb

Patrick Cantlay claimed his third PGA Tour victory at the ZOZO Championships following a masterclass in scrambling and short game finesse.

The American ranked first in scrambling across the four rounds at Sherwood Country Club with the help of his four Titleist Vokey wedges.

• Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

He only failed to get up-and-down twice, carding his only two bogeys of the tournament during a final round 65.

It wasn’t simply the 28-year-old’s short game, however, that was in fine form. He ranked third in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green because of his solid play from the tee and when approaching the greens.

Cantlay is yet to switch to Titleist’s newest TSi metalwoods, instead continuing to game his TS3 driver and a well-worn 915F 3-wood.

• 'I was the first-ever person to win with a Titleist Pro V1'

In fact, almost everything in Cantlay’s bag is a few years old, including his Titleist 718 AP2 irons and 816 H2 hybrid.

• IN PICS - A tour of Titleist Ball Plant III

Rounding out his equipment set-up is a Scotty Cameron GSS prototype putter and the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Patrick Cantlay – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX)
Fairway wood: Titleist 915F (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX)
Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21˚, Fujikura Atmos Black 9 X)
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚) Titleist Vokey SM8 (61˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300)
Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS prototype Golf
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy DryJoys Tour BOA

