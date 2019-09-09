WITB – Casey claims victory using mixed bag

Paul Casey claimed the Porsche European Open title thanks to his laser-like accuracy from the tee and when approaching the greens.



The Englishman’s first win on the European Tour in five years comes after he successfully held off Bernd Ritthamer, Matthias Schwab and Robert MacIntyre in a thrilling final round, claiming the title by one shot.



• The silver lining for Robert MacIntyre after latest near-miss

Casey, who has been without an equipment contact since Nike left the hardware market, chooses to play a mixed set that has given him great success over the last few years.

He opts to play with TaylorMade’s M4 driver that was released at the beginning of 2018 and an M1 three wood that is now almost three years old.



• WATCH - TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers



He used both to great effect over the course of the four rounds, ranking eight in the driving accuracy stats and 12th in the driving distance starts, averaging 292.9 yards around the incredibly long Green Eagle Golf Course.

Also key to his triumph in Germany was his stellar iron play. Using his Mizuno MP-5 blades, that are now over four years old, he ranked second in Greens in Regulation, finding the putting surface 81.9% of the time.



• Mizuno MP-20 irons – FIRST LOOK!

He also carries an MP-25 3-iron and a JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro 4-iron.

His wedges are a little more up-to-date, choosing to game two of the latest Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges and a prototype Vokey lob wedge.



• Titleist unveils faster 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x

Rounding out the 42-year-old’s bag is a Scotty Cameron putter and the 2019 Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.



Paul Casey – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX Limited)

Irons: Mizuno MP-25 (3), Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4), Mizuno MP-5 (5-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52˚, 56˚), Vokey Proto (60˚, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T 350-SSS

Ball: Titleist Pro V1