HomeGearWITB - Chez Reavie wins using mixed bag

Gear

WITB - Chez Reavie wins using mixed bag

By David Cunninghame24 June, 2019
WITB Chez Reavie Travelers Championship PGA Tour TaylorMade TaylorMade M5 TaylorMade P750 irons Vokey SM7 Odyssey putters Titleist Pro V1
Chez Reavie Witb

Chez Reavie claimed his second PGA Tour title using a mixed bag that is mainly made up of the TaylorMade gear. 

The win at the Travelers Championship comes 11 years after the America’s first PGA Tour win and moves him up to a career high 26th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

The short hitting Reavie, who is currently ranked 1st in the season long PGA Tour driving accuracy stats, used his 2017 TaylorMade M2 driver and M5 fairway woods to great effect over the four rounds, ranking 10th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

• TaylorMade launch P790 and P730 irons

He combined that excellent driving game with stellar iron play to rank first in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green using his TaylorMade P750 irons.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade Spider X putter

The 37-year-old carries three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges and he also uses a Odyssey Works No.7 putter.

His ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1.

Chez Reavie – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5˚, Aldila Rogue Silver 125 M.S.I. 60 TX)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade M5 (15˚, Aldila Rogue White Proto 70 TX), TaylorMade M5 (19˚, Aldila Rogue White Proto 80 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (4), TaylorMade P-750 (5-PW, KBS C-Taper Tour 120)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50˚, 54˚, 58˚, KBS Hi-Rev 2.0)
Putter: Odyssey Works No.7
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

