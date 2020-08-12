WITB – Collin Morikawa’s PGA Championship winning clubs

Collin Morikawa claimed the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park and here is a look at the clubs he relied upon to secure his first major title.



The American is a TaylorMade Athlete and his bag is packed with the brand’s latest gear.



Using the SIM driver, Morikawa ranked first in the driving accuracy stats, finding 39 of 56 fairways across the four rounds. His play from the tee was highlighted by an incredible drive onto the short par-4 16th that led to an eagle, effectively securing his lead over the field and the victory.



The 23-year-old also uses a SIM 3-wood set at 14˚ of loft and, like many of his fellow TaylorMade pros, has a SIM Max Rescue in the bag.

Morikawa’s laser-like accuracy from the tee was complemented by his stellar approach play. He ranked tied for seventh in the Greens in Regulation stats using a mix of TaylorMade's P750 and P730 irons.



Where the young American truly excelled, however, was on the tricky greens of TPC Harding Park. Using his TaylorMade TP Juno putter he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining 8.076 shots over the average of the field across the four rounds.



Morikawa chooses to game the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball and has two Milled Grind 2 wedges in the bag.

Collin Morikawa – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8˚ set to 9.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (14˚ Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 80 TX)

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max Rescue (19˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 100 TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4, 5), TaylorMade P730 (6-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52˚, 60˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno

Ball: TaylorMade TP5