WITB- Corey Conners claims Texas title using Ping gear

Corey Conners became the first Monday qualifier to win PGA TOUR event since 2010 at the Valero Texas Open and did so using a full bag of Ping equipment.



The Canadian’s rollercoaster final round 66 consisted of 10 birdies, four bogeys and just four pars. He led the field in birdies for the week, carding 29 over the four rounds, as well as one eagle during the first round.



• Review: Does the PING Glide Forged wedge live up to its billing?

The 27-year-old put on a ball striking master class at TPC San Antonio. Using his Ping G400 LST driver he ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and first in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green using his Ping iBlade irons.



• REVEALED: The statistical British favourite to win The Masters

His putter was also incredibly hot during that birdie filled final round. He currently uses a Ping PLD Anser 2.



• REVIEW – Just how good are the PING G410 irons?

Rounding out Conners’ bag are a Ping G400 3-wood, G400 hybrid and three Ping wedges.

Corey Conners – What’s in the bag

Driver: Ping G400 LST (8.5˚, UST Elements Gold 6F5)

Fairway wood: Ping G400 (14.5˚, Fujikura Atmos Blue 7-X)

Hybrid: Ping G400 (19˚, UST VTS Red 85-X)

Irons: Ping iBlade (4-PW, Project X 6.0)

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50˚, 56˚), Ping Glide Forged (60˚, Project X 6.0)

Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1