Daniel Berger is back in the winner’s circle after pipping Collin Morikawa in a playoff to seal victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge.



Berger’s ball striking was in scintillating form throughout the four rounds, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green.



His accuracy off the tee around the tree-lined fairways of Colonial Country Club was key to his success. Using his Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero driver and Callaway Epic Flash 3-wood he ranked tied for 17th in driving accuracy.

The American’s iron play was also sublime. In his bag he has the nine-year-old TaylorMade TP MC’11 irons, with which he found 56 of 72 greens in regulation.



The 27-year-old carries three Callaway Mack Daddy wedges and a TaylorMade Spider Tour putter in a chalk white finish.



Rounding out his equipment is the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.



Daniel Berger - What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero (9˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X)

Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash (13.5˚, Speeder 857 TR 85X)

Irons: Callaway Apex Forged ’16 (3), TaylorMade TP MC ’11 (4-PW, Project X 6.5)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50˚, 56˚), Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour (Chalk)

Ball: Titleist Pro V1