search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Daniel Berger seals Charles Schwab title with ball striking masterclass

Gear

WITB – Daniel Berger seals Charles Schwab title with ball striking masterclass

By David Cunninghame15 June, 2020
WITB Daniel Berger Charles Schwab Challenge PGA Tour Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero Callaway Epic Flash Callaway Mack Daddy TaylorMade Spider Tour Titleist Pro V1
Daniel Berger Witb

Daniel Berger is back in the winner’s circle after pipping Collin Morikawa in a playoff to seal victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Berger’s ball striking was in scintillating form throughout the four rounds, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green.

• Callaway MAVRIK Drivers – FIRST LOOK!

His accuracy off the tee around the tree-lined fairways of Colonial Country Club was key to his success. Using his Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero driver and Callaway Epic Flash 3-wood he ranked tied for 17th in driving accuracy.

Unnamed

The American’s iron play was also sublime. In his bag he has the nine-year-old TaylorMade TP MC’11 irons, with which he found 56 of 72 greens in regulation.

• Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

The 27-year-old carries three Callaway Mack Daddy wedges and a TaylorMade Spider Tour putter in a chalk white finish.

• REVIEW - How do the 2019 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x perform?

Rounding out his equipment is the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Daniel Berger - What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero (9˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X)
Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash (13.5˚, Speeder 857 TR 85X)
Irons: Callaway Apex Forged ’16 (3), TaylorMade TP MC ’11 (4-PW, Project X 6.5)
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (50˚, 56˚), Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour (Chalk)
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Daniel Berger

Related Articles - Charles Schwab Challenge

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero

Related Articles - Callaway Epic Flash

Related Articles - Callaway Mack Daddy

Related Articles - TaylorMade Spider Tour

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

European Tour stars appear in hilarious "Conference Call" sketch
7 big names who will soon be eligible for senior golf
Report: US PGA to go ahead without fans
European Tour confirms date for season restart
FAKE NEWS! Scottish golf club dismisses talk of 'stowaway golfers'

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow