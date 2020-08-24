WITB – Dustin Johnson dominates with full TaylorMade bag

DJ romped home to victory at The Northern Trust using a bag packed with the latest TaylorMade gear.



It is the American’s 22nd PGA Tour win and has vaulted him to No1 in both the FedEx Cup standings and the Official World Golf Rankings.



Johnson’s dominance began from the tee. He uses TaylorMade SIM driver and recently added a SIM Max 7 wood (21°) to his bag to complement his SIM Max 3 wood (15°). DJ will alternate between the 7 wood, a SIM Max 5 wood (18°) and his SIM Max Rescue 3 (18.°) depending on the course.



The 36-year-old’s approach play was practically flawless across the four rounds. Using his TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto irons and two MG2 wedges he found over 90% of greens in regulation.

Johnson often changes his putter but for the last few weeks he has relied upon his trusty TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy.



Rounding out his equipment set-up is TaylorMade’s TP5X golf ball.

Dustin Johnson – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5˚, Fujikura Speeder 661 X)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X , 21˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 105 proto)

Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52˚, 60˚, KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy

Ball: TaylorMade TP5X (#1)