HomeGearWITB – Dustin Johnson makes big changes and wins the Travelers Championship

Gear

WITB – Dustin Johnson makes big changes and wins the Travelers Championship

By David Cunninghame29 June, 2020
WITB Dustin Johnson TaylorMade Travelers Championship TaylorMade Truss TaylorMade SIM MAX TaylorMade P730 TaylorMade MG2 TaylorMade TP5x
Dj Travelers Witb

DJ claimed his 21st PGA Tour title after sticking three new TaylorMade clubs in the bag at the beginning of the week.

Johnson is more partial to a putter change than just about anyone else on the PGA Tour and this latest one has really paid dividends. Throughout his career he has switched between blade and mallet style putters, loving the look and feel of a blade, but the stability and roll with mallets.

• TaylorMade Truss putters – FIRST LOOK!

The distinctive TaylorMade Truss TB1 that he so magnificently wielded throughout the week (Fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting) offers added stability through the truss structure on the hosel and great roll from the PureRoll insert.

The American also decided to stick two TaylorMade SIM Max rescues into play around TPC River Highlands. The SIM Max Rescue has proven to be one of the stars of TaylorMade’s SIM metal woods line-up in 2020, with Rory McIlroy also opting to game it from time-to-time.

• TaylorMade SIM irons – FIRST LOOK!

The 36-year-old also carries the TaylorMade SIM Max driver and 3-wood.

• TaylorMade Tour Response & Soft Response – FIRST LOOK!

It wasn’t simply DJ’s putting that was in fine form, he ranked sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green using his TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto irons and was tied tenth in sand saves with his TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges.

Dustin Johnson - What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM Max (10.5˚, Fujikura Speeder 661 X)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Project X HZRDUS Black 95 6.5)
Hybrids: TaylorMade SIM Max (19˚, 22˚, Project X HZRDUS Black 105 6.5 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52˚, 60˚, KBS Tour 120 S Black) Putter: TaylorMade Truss TB1
Ball: TaylorMade TP5X

