WITB – Dustin Johnson’s FedEx Cup winning TaylorMade gear

Dustin Johnson's bank account is looking a lot healthier after winning the Tour Championship for the first time and collecting the $15m FedEx Cup first prize.
DJ’s win in Atlanta came with the help of a bag packed full of TaylorMade’s latest gear.
The American carried the same equipment throughout the FedEx Playoffs, including a SIM Max 7-wood with 21° of loft to complement his SIM Max 3-wood (15°).
He alternates between the 7-wood, a SIM Max 5-wood (18°) and his SIM Max 3 Rescue (18°) depending on the course.
Just prior to this year’s PGA Championship DJ decided to go back to his trusty Spider Tour IB Limited putter, a decision that has clearly paid off.
His putting was remarkably consistent during the FedEx Cup run. In fact, he only missed one putt inside 5 feet at The Northern Trust and BMW combined (104/105).
The 36-year-old’s victory means SIM drivers have now won eight times on the PGA Tour since the season re-start mid June, that's 57% of the events, and TaylorMade golf balls have won 50% of events since the re-start.
Dustin Johnson – What’s in the bag
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5˚, Fujikura Speeder 661 X)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X , 21˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 105 proto)
Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52˚, 60˚, KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy
Ball: TaylorMade TP5X (#1)