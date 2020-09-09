search
WITB – Dustin Johnson's FedEx Cup winning TaylorMade gear

Gear

WITB – Dustin Johnson’s FedEx Cup winning TaylorMade gear

By David Cunninghame08 September, 2020
WITB Dustin Johnson TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM TaylorMade SIM MAX TaylorMade MG2 TaylorMade P730 TaylorMade TP5x Tour Championship FedEx Cup
Dustin Johnson Fed Ex Witb

Dustin Johnson's bank account is looking a lot healthier after winning the Tour Championship for the first time and collecting the $15m FedEx Cup first prize.

DJ’s win in Atlanta came with the help of a bag packed full of TaylorMade’s latest gear.

• $15m man Dustin Johnson wins Tour Championship

The American carried the same equipment throughout the FedEx Playoffs, including a SIM Max 7-wood with 21° of loft to complement his SIM Max 3-wood (15°).

• Former Open champ tests positive for COVID-19

He alternates between the 7-wood, a SIM Max 5-wood (18°) and his SIM Max 3 Rescue (18°) depending on the course.

Just prior to this year’s PGA Championship DJ decided to go back to his trusty Spider Tour IB Limited putter, a decision that has clearly paid off.

• TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!

His putting was remarkably consistent during the FedEx Cup run. In fact, he only missed one putt inside 5 feet at The Northern Trust and BMW combined (104/105).

• Get your hands on Tiger’s TaylorMade wedges

The 36-year-old’s victory means SIM drivers have now won eight times on the PGA Tour since the season re-start mid June, that's 57% of the events, and TaylorMade golf balls have won 50% of events since the re-start.

Dustin Johnson – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5˚, Fujikura Speeder 661 X) 
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X , 21˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 105 proto) 
Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100) 
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (52˚, 60˚, KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S) 
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy 
Ball: TaylorMade TP5X (#1)

