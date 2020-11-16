WITB – Dustin Johnson’s Masters winning clubs

Dustin Johnson is the 2020 Masters champion and here is a look at the clubs he relied upon to secure his first green jacket.



The 36-year-old broke the scoring record at Augusta with the help of 14 TaylorMade clubs and the brand’s TP5x golf ball.



Key to DJ’s success was his stellar approach play. Using his P•730 (DJ Proto) irons he led the field in greens in regulation, finding 60 out of 72 greens, which ties him for the most tournament GIRs at The Masters.

The big hitting American finished the week ranked sixth in the driving distance stats, averaging 306.5 yards from the tee across the four rounds with his TaylorMade SIM driver, while also hitting an impressive 78% of fairways.



Johnson was also using a SIM Max 3-wood and 7-wood. The course-dependent 7-wood has been in and out of his bag throughout the season.



For Augusta, it gave him the perfect carry number and landing angle to attack the par 5s. DJ was a combined 11-under on the par 5s for the week.

Other equipment changes included fresh Milled Grind wedges for some extra zip on short shots.



Completing DJ’s set-up is his trusty Spider Tour IB Limited putter. Earlier this year we saw him win the Travelers Championship with the TaylorMade Truss TB1 but each of his last three wins have come with the Itsy Bitsy Spider in the bag.

Dustin Johnson - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5˚, Fujikura Speeder 661 X)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X, 21˚, Project X HZURDUS Black 95 6.5)

Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚, 60˚, KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x (#1)