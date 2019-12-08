WITB – Full TaylorMade bag helps Rasmus Højgaard notch first win

Rasmus Højgaard became the third youngest winner in European Tour history after triumphing in a play-off at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.



The 18-year old did so in only his fourth European Tour start and was using a full bag of the latest TaylorMade gear.

Højgaard’s maiden Tour win is the 21st global win for TaylorMade’s new M5 and M6 drivers featuring Speed Injected Twist Face technology.

The Dane used the M5 driver, 3-wood and an M6 5-wood, averaging over 313.5 yards off the tee across the four rounds.

Højgaard was on form with both his irons and his wedges as he hit 70.9% of greens in regulation all week.

He uses TaylorMade’s P770 irons from 4-PW and three MG Hi-Toe wedges.



Rounding out his bag are a TaylorMade TP Patina Ardmore 3 putter and the TP5 golf ball.

Rasmus Højgaard – What’ in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 Driver (10.5°, Tensei AV Blue 65 TX)

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M5 (15°, Diamana ZF 70 TX) TaylorMade M6 (19°, Tensei Blue 90 X)

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-PW, KBS C-Taper125 S+)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (50°, 56°, 60°, KBS Custom Black X)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Patina Ardmore 3

Ball: TaylorMade TP5