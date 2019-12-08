search
Gear

WITB – Full TaylorMade bag helps Rasmus Højgaard notch first win

By David Cunninghame08 December, 2019
Rasmus Witb 1

Rasmus Højgaard became the third youngest winner in European Tour history after triumphing in a play-off at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

The 18-year old did so in only his fourth European Tour start and was using a full bag of the latest TaylorMade gear.

Højgaard’s maiden Tour win is the 21st global win for TaylorMade’s new M5 and M6 drivers featuring Speed Injected Twist Face technology. 

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

The Dane used the M5 driver, 3-wood and an M6 5-wood, averaging over 313.5 yards off the tee across the four rounds. 

Rasmus Witb 2

Højgaard was on form with both his irons and his wedges as he hit 70.9% of greens in regulation all week.

• TaylorMade TP Patina Putters – First Look!

He uses TaylorMade’s P770 irons from 4-PW and three MG Hi-Toe wedges.

• NEW GEAR - TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x balls get 2019 upgrade

Rounding out his bag are a TaylorMade TP Patina Ardmore 3 putter and the TP5 golf ball.

Rasmus Højgaard – What’ in the bag 

Driver: TaylorMade M5 Driver (10.5°, Tensei AV Blue 65 TX)
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M5 (15°, Diamana ZF 70 TX) TaylorMade M6 (19°, Tensei Blue 90 X)
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4-PW, KBS C-Taper125 S+)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (50°, 56°, 60°, KBS Custom Black X)
Putter: TaylorMade TP Patina Ardmore 3
Ball: TaylorMade TP5

