WITB - Full TaylorMade bag propels Jon Rahm to World No.1

Jon Rahm’s dominant display at the Memorial Tournament secured for him his fourth PGA Tour victory and vaulted him to World No.1 for the first time in his career.



In becoming World No.1, Jon is just the second Spanish golfer to reach the no.1 spot with Seve Ballesteros being the only other.



His meteoric rise through the rankings over the past four years has comes almost exclusively with the help of TaylorMade equipment.



The 25-year-old puts his trust in TaylorMade’s latest SIM driver and fairway woods from the tee and uses the same TaylorMade P750 irons that have been in his bag for a number of years now.



Across the four rounds he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, gaining an astonishing 15.462 shots over the average of the rest of the field.

As Rhambo has displayed throughout his career, he has a soft touch around the greens to complement his powerful and precise long game.



Using a TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge and two of the latest Milled Grind 2 wedge models he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Around the Green.



Rounding out the Spaniard’s bag is a TaylorMade Spider X putter in Chalk and the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball.



He switched into TP5 from the TP5X earlier this year for more spin and control with his irons and wedges.

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75 TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM (15˚, Aldila Tour Green 75 TX), TaylorMade SIM (18˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW, Project X Rifle 6.5)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (52˚), TaylorMade MG2 (56˚, 60˚, Project X Rifle 6.5)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X (Chalk)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5