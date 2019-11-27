MacIntyre was awarded the European Tour's Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Award after closing out his season with a final round three-under 69 at the DP World Tour Championship and finished the season with a combined score to par of 160-under, best of any player this season.



Bob emerged on top of an impressive group of rookies by finishing 11th on the yearlong Race to Dubai Rankings. He pipped fellow TeamTaylorMade Athletes Kurt Kitayama and Guido Migliozzi who finished second and third respectively in the rankings.

In total, MacIntyre had an impressive seven top 10s on the European Tour this season, including three runner-up finishes, and made 25 cuts in 30 tournaments.



Undoubtedly one of the 23-year-old’s strongest assets is his power and precision from the tee, ranking 10th on the European Tour for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

Bob likes to draw the driver and had struggled over the past year or two finding the right setup for him, but the TaylorMade tour team managed to work with the new M6 Driver to offer him the shape he wants to see off the tee.

“He hits it very straight which most golfers wouldn’t see as an issue, but he is most comfortable when he sees the ball falling to the right," said Mark Thistleton, TaylorMade European Tour Rep.



He added: “We tested things such as lie angle, face angle, loft, shaft, hot melt location, eventually finding a shaft that he felt loaded just right for his swing and when we got the right lie and face angle set up, he has found it easy to draw and been one of the most impressive drivers on tour.”



The oldest bit of kit in the Obanite's bag is a five year old TaylorMade AeroBurner 3-wood that he relies upon, along with his M5 5-wood, from the tee and when approaching the green from long range.

MacIntyre is also one of the best ball strikers on tour. He ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Approach using his TaylorMade P750 irons.



Like many TeamTaylorMade Athletes, Bob has opted to put into play a full bag of Hi-Toe Wedges from 52 to 60 degrees.



Just like the rest of his bag it took many hours of testing and practice to find the right grind for his game, once they were dialled in they quickly become his scoring clubs enabling him to shoot an impressive combined season long score to par of 160-under.

The final weapon in the Scotsman’s bag is TaylorMade’s latest Spider X putter, opting to play with the Copper colourway.

His golf ball of choice is the 2019 TaylorMade TP5x.

Robert McIntyre – What’s in the bag?

Driver: TaylorMade M6 Driver (10.5°)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade AeroBurner (15°), TaylorMade M5 (19˚)

Irons:TaylorMade P750 (4-PW)

Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (52˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: Spider X Copper

Ball: TP5x