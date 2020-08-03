WITB – Full Titleist bag helps Justin Thomas make history

Justin Thomas put on a stripe show with his Titleist irons en-route to a historic win at the WGC - FedEx St. Jude Invitational.



The victory means that Thomas is now the third youngest player in PGA Tour history, behind Tiger and Jack, to reach the milestone of 13 wins and he has also vaulted himself back to No.1 in the Official World Golf Rankings.



• Bob Vokey Q&A: "I'm still searching for that perfect wedge"



Across the four rounds Thomas ranked second in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green using his Titleist 620 MB irons and a T100 4-iron.



• WATCH - TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS REVIEW



The 27-year-old also displayed his prowess from the tee, ranking tied for twelfth in the driving accuracy stats using his Titleist TS3 driver and 3-wood, plus an older 915 Fd 5-wood.

You may have also spotted the unique FootJoy shoes Thomas donned at TPC Southwind.



• FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?



The St. Jude inspired pizza Icon MyJoys were designed by one of the hospital’s patients, Nate. As part of this classy touch from Thomas and FJ, the shoes will be auctioned to raise vital funds for the St. Jude hospital.

Below is Thomas’ full WITB.

Justin Thomas - What's in the bag



Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX)

Fairway wood: Titleist TS3 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX), Titleist 915 Fd (18˚, Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X)

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46˚, 52˚_ Vokey SM8 (56˚), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60˚, Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon MyJoys