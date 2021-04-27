search
HomeGearWITB – Hot putter helps Garrick Higgo to second tour win

Gear

WITB – Hot putter helps Garrick Higgo to second tour win

By David Cunninghame25 April, 2021
WITB Garrick Higgo Gran Canaria Lopesan Open Titleist TSi3 Titleist TSi2 Titleist T100 Vokey SM8 Scotty Cameron putters Titleist Pro V1x
Higgo Witb

Garrick Higgo claimed his second European Tour title after a stellar week on the greens at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open.

The South African led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting with his Prototype Scotty Cameron T5.5.

• Why the pros love Scotty Cameron putters

The 21-year-old also finished the week ranked third in the driving distance stats with his Titleist TSi3 driver. With an average of 328.13 yards, Higgo was 32.06 yards longer than the field average.

Off the tee Higgo also relies upon a Titleist TSi2 fairway wood and a 818 H2 hybrid.

• Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

The Titleist brand ambassador’s iron of choice is the T100 model and he carries three Vokey SM8 wedges.

• REVIEW – "New Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

The final piece of equipment in his bag is the new Titleist Pro V1x.

Garrick Higgo – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3  
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 
Irons: Titleist T100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (50˚, 54˚, 60˚) 
Putter: Scotty Cameron T5.5 Proto
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

