Gear

WITB – Guido Migliozzi claims first European Tour title with TaylorMade

By David Cunninghame18 March, 2019
WITB Guido Migliozzi Kenya Open European Tour TaylorMade Galvin Green TaylorMade M5 TaylorMade TP5x TaylorMade Milled Grind TaylorMade P730
Guido Migliozzi Witb

Guido Migliozzi held his nerve to win his first European Tour title at the Magical Kenya Open after his 14th start on tour.

The win, along with Rory McIlory’s Players win, makes it six global wins for TaylorMade's new M5 and M6 drivers featuring Speed Injected Twist Face technology.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

Migliozzi was armed with a bag full of TaylorMade clubs and golf ball and has risen to #28 in the Race to Dubai rankings.

The Italian chooses to play the M5 driver equipped with a Graphite Design DI 6 X shaft and averaged over 308 yards off the tee for the week.

The 22-year-old plays a combo set of irons across the P Series family with a P770 4 iron, P750 5 and 6 irons before transitioning into P730’s from 7 to PW, all equipped with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts

• TaylorMade launch P790 and P730 irons

The Galvin Green ambassador was on form with both his irons and his wedges as he hit 69.4% of greens in regulation all week, finishing fourth in GIR stats for the week.

• Galvin Green unveils 2019 EDGE collection

The only piece of non-TaylorMade equipment in his bag is his Odyssey Toulon Design Austin putter.

Guido Migliozzi – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9.0°, Graphite Design DI 6 X)
Fairway: TaylorMade M5 (15°, Graphite Design DI 8 X)
Utility: TaylorMade GAPR MID (2, Project X PXI 6.5)
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), TaylorMade P750 (5-6) TaylorMade P730 (7-PW, Project X LZ 6.5)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50°, 54° & 58°, Project X 6.5)
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x 
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Austin
Apparel: Galvin Green

