search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Hatton goes the distance in Turkey

Gear

WITB – Hatton goes the distance in Turkey

By David Cunninghame11 November, 2019
WITB Tyrrell Hatton turkish airlines open European Tour Ping PING G410 Ping i210 Ping Glide Forged Ping Vault 2.0 TaylorMade M6 Vokey SM7 Titleist Pro V1x
Tyrrell Hatton Witb

Tyrrell Hatton came through as the victor at the Turkish Airlines Open after outlasting five other competitors in a floodlit sudden death play-off.

The PING staff professional’s ball striking was in fine form across the four rounds at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course in Antalya, ranking second in Stroked Gained: Approach using his PING i210 irons.

• Review: Putting PING’s i500 & i210 irons through their paces

The Englishman’s magical touch around the greens was also on full display, highlighted by that chip in on the first play off hole. He finished the week ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green using a mix of PING and Titleist Vokey wedges.

• European Tour creates unique history at Turkish Airlines Open

The other weapons in the 28-year-old’s arsenal are a PING G410 Plus driver and G410 seven wood, as well as a TaylorMade M6 3-wood.

• PING G410 Plus driver – FIRST LOOK!

He also carries a PING Vault Oslo putter that he used to great effect, ranking second in the Putts per GIR stats, and opts to play with the latest incarnation of the Titleist Pro V1x.

Tyrrell Hatton – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G410 Plus (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana RF 60-TX)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade M6 (15˚, Graphite Design Tour AD TP 7X), PING G410 (20.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD TP 8X)
Irons: PING i210 (4-PW, Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X)
Wedges: PING Glide Forged (50˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Putter: PING Vault Oslo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Tyrrell Hatton

Related Articles - turkish airlines open

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - PING G410

Related Articles - Ping i210

Related Articles - Ping Glide Forged

Related Articles - Ping Vault 2.0

Related Articles - TaylorMade M6

Related Articles - Vokey SM7

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1x

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Affordable Golf unveil all-new fourth store in Irvine
Matthew banking on experience to claim 2021 Solheim Cup
Catriona Matthew to captain Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup
“Anxiety tore my golf apart,” says Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston
Golf Betting Tips: Nedbank Golf Challenge

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
See all videos right arrow