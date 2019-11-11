WITB – Hatton goes the distance in Turkey

Tyrrell Hatton came through as the victor at the Turkish Airlines Open after outlasting five other competitors in a floodlit sudden death play-off.



The PING staff professional’s ball striking was in fine form across the four rounds at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal course in Antalya, ranking second in Stroked Gained: Approach using his PING i210 irons.

The Englishman’s magical touch around the greens was also on full display, highlighted by that chip in on the first play off hole. He finished the week ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green using a mix of PING and Titleist Vokey wedges.



The other weapons in the 28-year-old’s arsenal are a PING G410 Plus driver and G410 seven wood, as well as a TaylorMade M6 3-wood.



He also carries a PING Vault Oslo putter that he used to great effect, ranking second in the Putts per GIR stats, and opts to play with the latest incarnation of the Titleist Pro V1x.

Tyrrell Hatton – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G410 Plus (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana RF 60-TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M6 (15˚, Graphite Design Tour AD TP 7X), PING G410 (20.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD TP 8X)

Irons: PING i210 (4-PW, Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X)

Wedges: PING Glide Forged (50˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (54˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Putter: PING Vault Oslo

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x