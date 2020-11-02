search
HomeGearWITB – Hot Odyssey putter secures win for Shinkwin

Gear

WITB – Hot Odyssey putter secures win for Shinkwin

By David Cunninghame02 November, 2020
WITB Callum Shinkwin Callaway Odyssey Triple Track Callaway Chrome Soft X Callaway X Forged UT Callaway Apex MB Callaway MAVRIK
Callum Shinkwin Witb

Callum Shinkwin claimed his maiden European Tour victory at the 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open with the help of his red hot Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Double Wide putter.

The Englishman ranked third in Strokes Gained: Putting across the four rounds and was also third in the putts per GIR stats.

• Odyssey Triple Track – A guarantee to hole more putts?

Shinkwin marries his Odyssey Triple Track putter with Callaway’s Chrome Soft X Triple Track golf ball to ensure he is perfectly aligned on the greens.

• WATCH - CHROME SOFT vs CHROME SOFT X

His magical touch on the greens was highlighted when he holed a 54-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to secure his playoff berth.

Off the tee the 27-year-old relies upon a Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero driver and Callaway MAVRIK 3-wood.

He also recently put into play the brand’s latest Callaway X Forged UT ’21 utility iron.

• Callaway X Forged UT - FIRST LOOK!

Shinkwin found 80.55% of greens in regulation using his new Callaway Apex MB irons, which are also recent additions to the bag.

• Callaway Apex MB irons – FIRST LOOK!

Completing his set-up are three Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges.

Callum Shinkwin – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero (10.5˚)
Fairway wood: Callaway MAVRIK (16.5˚)
Utility Iron: Callaway X Forged UT ’21 (21˚)
Irons: Callaway Apex MB (3-9)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (46˚, 52˚, 58˚)
Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Double Wide
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track

