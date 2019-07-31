WITB – Hot putter helps Koepka to maiden WGC title

Brooks Koepka’s final round 65 saw him finish three shots clear of the chasing pack in Memphis as he claimed his first World Golf Championships victory.



Key to the 29-year-old’s success at TPC Southwind was his work with the short stick.

Using his Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining 9.346 shots over the course of the four rounds on the greens.

In true Koepka fashion, the American’s driving was also sensational. He ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and fourth in driving distance, averaging 308.5 yards using his TaylorMade M5.

Koepka also carries a TaylorMade 2017 M2 fairway wood and a well-worn Nike Vapor Fly Pro utility that he uses from the.

The World No.1 has a set of Mizuno JPX919 Tour irons in the bag and carries two Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges and a dated SM4 60˚.

Rounding out his equipment is the 2019 Titleist Pro V1x.

Brooks Koepka - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 ˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX)

Utility Iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3, Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec)

Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 Raw (52˚, 56˚); SM4 (60˚) (all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x