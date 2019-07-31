search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Hot putter helps Koepka to maiden WGC title

Gear

WITB – Hot putter helps Koepka to maiden WGC title

By David Cunninghame28 July, 2019
WITB Brooks Koepka WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational TPC Southwind TaylorMade M5 Scotty Cameron Mizuno JPX919 Vokey SM7
Koepka Witb

Brooks Koepka’s final round 65 saw him finish three shots clear of the chasing pack in Memphis as he claimed his first World Golf Championships victory.

Key to the 29-year-old’s success at TPC Southwind was his work with the short stick. 

Using his Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 he ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining 9.346 shots over the course of the four rounds on the greens.

• The new Scotty Cameron Teryllium T22 putters are a real throwback

In true Koepka fashion, the American’s driving was also sensational. He ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and fourth in driving distance, averaging 308.5 yards using his TaylorMade M5.

 • REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

Brooks Koepka Wgc Witb 2

Koepka also carries a TaylorMade 2017 M2 fairway wood and a well-worn Nike Vapor Fly Pro utility that he uses from the.

• Mizuno JPX919 irons review – which model is right for you?

The World No.1 has a set of Mizuno JPX919 Tour irons in the bag and carries two Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges and a dated SM4 60˚. 

Rounding out his equipment is the 2019 Titleist Pro V1x.

Brooks Koepka - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 ˚,  Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX)

Utility Iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3, Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec)

Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 Raw (52˚, 56˚); SM4 (60˚) (all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Related Articles - TPC Southwind

Related Articles - TaylorMade M5

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron

Related Articles - Mizuno JPX919

Related Articles - Vokey SM7

Golf News

8 big names who lost their PGA Tour cards this weekend
Laura Davies has a VERY unusual way of teeing up her ball
BBC presenter under fire for Sky Sports Golf criticism
TEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule
Gareth Bale plays golf as teammates prepare for new season

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
See all videos right arrow