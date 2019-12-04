WITB – Hot putter helps Larrazábal to fifth win

Pablo Larrazábal battled his way to a fifth European Tour victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and did so using a bag packed with Callaway gear.



Despite struggling with blisters and swing problems during the final round, the Spaniard’s red hot putter saw him secure a 1-shot victory.



With his Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas putter he ranked third in Putts per GIR for tournament and rolled in an incredible birdie putt on the 16th to tie for the lead at that stage.

The Callaway staffer was struggling throughout the final round and it shows in his stats.

Using his Epic Flash driver and fairway woods he ranked 61st in driving accuracy for the four rounds and 44th in driving distance.



The 36-year-old carries a mixed set of Callaway irons, that includes a X Forged utility iron, X Forged 18 long to mid irons and Apex MB short irons.

Larrazábal hasn’t yet made the switch to Callaway’s recently released MD5 Jaws wedges but has instead stuck with the MD4 models for now.



Rounding out his equipment is the Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball with Triple Track alignment technology.

Pablo Larrazábal – What’ in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (10.5˚, Fujikura Tour Spec Blue 63X)

Fairway Woods: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (15˚, Fujikura Tour Spec Blue 73X), Callaway Epic Flash (18˚, Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Blue 8X)

Utility iron: Callaway X Forged UT (24˚, Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X)

Irons: Callaway X Forged 18 (5-7) Callaway Apex MB (8-PW, True Temper AMT tour White X100)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas

Ball: Chrome Soft X Triple Track