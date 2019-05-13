search
HomeGearWITB – Hot putter helps Sung Kang to first win

Gear

WITB – Hot putter helps Sung Kang to first win

By David Cunninghame13 May, 2019
Sung Kang claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the AT&T Byron Nelson with the help of a seriously hot putter.

Using a Scotty Cameron TFB, the South Korean ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting, shot a course record 61 in the second round and made 25 birdies and two eagles during the tournament.

• REVIEW - Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters

It wasn’t simply the 31-year-old’s putting that was on top form in Dallas. Using his Titleist TS3 driver he ranked 13th in the driving distance stats, averaging 294 yards from the tee, and tied 26th in the driving accuracy stats.

• REVIEW - Titleist TS drivers offer speed that will "blow you away"

Kang also games a TS2 3-wood, a TS3 5-woood and three Vokey SM7 wedges.

• Mizuno JPX919 irons review – which model is right for you?

Although he is a Titleist brand ambassador, Kang uses the latest Mizuno JPX919 irons. He carries the Tour model from 5 to PW and a more forgiving Hot Metal Pro 4-iron.

Sung Kang – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9˚, Fujikura Ventus 6 X)
Fairway woods: Titleist TS2 (13.5˚), Titleist TS3 (18˚, Accra CS1 M5)
Irons: Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Pro (4, KBS Tour), JPX919 Tour (5-PW, KBS Tour FLT)
Wedges: Vokey Design SM7 (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, KBS 610)
Putter: Scotty Cameron TFB
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

