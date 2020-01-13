search
Gear

WITB – Hot putter propels Cameron Smith to Sony Open victory

By David Cunninghame13 January, 2020
WITB Cameron Smith Titleist Sony Open in Hawaii PGA Tour Australian wildfires Scotty Cameron Teryllium T22 Titleist TS2 Titleist T100 Titleist U500 Vokey SM8 Titleist Pro V1
Cam Smith Witb

Cameron Smith claimed his second PGA Tour title thanks in no small part to his incredible performance on the greens.

The Aussie defeated Brendan Steele on the first playoff hole at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii to move up to fifth in the FedEx Cup rankings.

• Titleist celebrates successful SM8 seeding

The win was especially meaningful for Smith, whose homeland is in the midst of a bushfire crisis.

The 26-year-old offered to donate $500 for every birdie and $1000 for every eagle he made in the tournament to relief efforts, along with his fellow Aussies in the field.

Cam Smith Witb 2

It’s safe to say that the bedrock of this victory was Smith’s putting. He ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting using his Scotty Cameron TFB 1.5 Teryllium putter and he made the most birdies of anyone in the field, recording 21 across the four rounds.

• The new Scotty Cameron Teryllium T22 putters are a real throwback

Smith also relied upon his brand new Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges when he needed to get up and down. He ranked ninth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and is clearly loving the performance of the yet to be released SM8 designs.

Using his Titleist TS2 driver and 3-wood, Smith put on an impressive display from the tee, averaging 297.2 yards for the four rounds, good enough for fifth in the distance table, and found 64.29% of fairways.

• Titleist T-Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

Rounding out the Titleist brand ambassador’s bag is a U500 utility and the seriously slick T100 Black irons.

Cameron Smith – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS2 (9.5˚, UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 6F5)
Fairway wood: Titleist TS2 (15˚, UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 7F5)
Irons: Titleist U500 (3, Dynamic Gold AMT White X100), Titleist T100 Black (4-9, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Black Onyx X100)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚, KBS Tour 130X)
Putter: Scotty Cameron TFB 1.5 Teryllium
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

