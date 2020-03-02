WITB – Hot TaylorMade putter helps Sami Valimaki to first win

In just his sixth start on the European Tour, Sami Valimaki claimed his maiden European Tour victory at the 2020 Oman Open.



The Finn used a bag full of the latest TaylorMade gear to secure victory over Brandon Stone in a play-off.

It was the 21-year-old’s work with the short stick that was crucial in notching the win.



Equipped with a Spider X, he led the field in strokes gained putting (+2.87).

Valimaki plays TaylorMade's new shape inspired SIM Driver in 9.0 degrees before transitioning into the steel SIM Max Fairway wood at 15.0 degrees

His iron and approach play were also clinical, as he made a total of 22 birdies, joint highest this week of any player, with his P790 UDI 2 iron and P750 irons.



The Finn also carries the RAW Face Milled Grind 2 Wedges in 50 and 54 degrees, plus a Milled Grind Hi-Toe lob wedge in 58 degrees.



Sami’s ball of choice is the TP5x.

Sami Valimaki – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9˚)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚)

Utility iron: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50°, 54°) TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (58°)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x