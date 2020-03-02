search
WITB – Hot TaylorMade putter helps Sami Valimaki to first win

Gear

WITB – Hot TaylorMade putter helps Sami Valimaki to first win

By David Cunninghame02 March, 2020
WITB Sami Välimäki Oman Open TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM TaylorMade SIM fairway woods TaylorMade P750 irons TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 TaylorMade Spider X TaylorMade TP5x
Sami Välimäki Witb 1

In just his sixth start on the European Tour, Sami Valimaki claimed his maiden European Tour victory at the 2020 Oman Open.

The Finn used a bag full of the latest TaylorMade gear to secure victory over Brandon Stone in a play-off.

It was the 21-year-old’s work with the short stick that was crucial in notching the win.

• TaylorMade Truss putters – FIRST LOOK!

Equipped with a Spider X, he led the field in strokes gained putting (+2.87).

Valimaki plays TaylorMade's new shape inspired SIM Driver in 9.0 degrees before transitioning into the steel SIM Max Fairway wood at 15.0 degrees

His iron and approach play were also clinical, as he made a total of 22 birdies, joint highest this week of any player, with his P790 UDI 2 iron and P750 irons.

• TaylorMade SIM irons – FIRST LOOK!

The Finn also carries the RAW Face Milled Grind 2 Wedges in 50 and 54 degrees, plus a Milled Grind Hi-Toe lob wedge in 58 degrees.

• TaylorMade Tour Response & Soft Response – FIRST LOOK!

Sami’s ball of choice is the TP5x.

Sami Valimaki – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9˚)
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15˚)
Utility iron: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2)
Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50°, 54°) TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (58°)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

