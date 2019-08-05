search
HomeGearWITB – J.T. Poston trusts Titleist en-route to first win

Gear

WITB – J.T. Poston trusts Titleist en-route to first win

By David Cunninghame05 August, 2019
J T Poston Witb

James Tyree Poston claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship using a full bag of Titleist equipment.

J.T. recorded 51 pars, 20 birdies, one eagle and zero bogeys en-route to his 22-under winning total, making him the first player to go bogey-free for 72 holes and win an individual TOUR event since Lee Trevino in 1974.

WATCH - Titleist TS Hybrids review

The 26-year-old was firing on all cylinders and every aspect of his game was in scintillating form.

Using his Titleist TS3 driver and TS2 fairway wood he ranked second in the driving accuracy stats, finding 45 of 56 fairways.

Jt Poston Witb 2

His pinpoint accuracy from the tee was then backed up by laser-like precision with his irons. He was tied first in the Greens and Regulation stats and ranked first in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green using his Titleist 718 T-MB long irons and 718 AP2 mid & short irons.

• Titleist launches new U-Series utility irons

The North Carolinia native carries four Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges and managed to get up and down every time he failed to find the putting surface in regulation.

Rounding out his equipment is a Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 putter and he chooses to play the 2019 Titleist Pro V1x.

• REVIEW - How do the 2019 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x perform?

Poston’s win was the cherry on top of another fantastic week for Titleist on the PGA Tour. 

Titleist was the top choice across every category for the 11th time this year at the final event of the 2018-19 PGA TOUR's regular season according to Darrell Survey.

J.T. Poston – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60TX)
Fairway wood: Titleist TS2 (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70TX)
Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (3-5, Project X PXi 6.5), Titleist 718 AP2 (6-9, Project X 6.5)
Wedges: Vokey Design SM7 (46˚, 50˚, 55˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo 5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

