WITB: Jon Rahm, Sentry Tournament of Champions

Jon Rahm is now an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, a stunning final day comeback in Hawaii landing him the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the expense of fellow major champ Collin Morikawa.

The Spaniard carded a ten-under 63 to overturn a seven-shot deficit and pip Morikawa to the first event of 2023.

As well as being great for him personally, Rahm’s victory was also great news for his equipment sponsor Callaway and put the cherry on top of the launch of its new Paradym driver.

The brand unveiled the new line last week to much fanfare.

Rahm opted to put the Paradym Triple Diamond driver model straight into the bag, and he wielded to it to great effect. He averaged 317.3 yards off the tee –around ten yards more than the field average – whilst his driving accuracy (73.33%) was significantly better than the field (51.67%).

Rahm also had two of Paradym Triple Diamond fairway woods in play.



The Sentry victory makes it three wins in his last five starts worldwide. He has finished inside the top-ten in eight of his last nine tournaments.



Let’s take a closer look at his bag...



Jon Rahm WITB – Sentry Tournament of Champions

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft)

Fairway woods: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16˚, Aldila Tour Green 85 ATX shaft; 18˚, Graphite Design Tour AD SI-8 shaft)

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW, Project X 6.5 shafts)

Wedges: Callaway JAWS Raw (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, Project X 6.5 shafts)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X