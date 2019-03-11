search
Gear

WITB – Justin Harding wins with no fairway woods in the bag

By David Cunninghame11 March, 2019
Justin Harding Witb

Justin Harding claimed his first European Tour title at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and did so without a single fairway wood in the bag.

The South African’s final round 66 saw him finish two shots clear of a European Tour record nine way tie for second. One of the keys to Harding’s success was his accuracy from the tee throughout the week.

The 33-year-old made the extremely unusual decision to not put any fairway woods into play in Doha. Instead, he had two Titleist T-MB utility irons to help plug the gap between his 4-iron and his driver.

The decision clearly paid off. Using his Titleist TS2 driver and those T-MBs he averaged 16th in the driving accuracy stats and a respectable 30th in the driving distance stats, averaging 300 yards from the tee.

Justin Harding Witb 2

Harding is a Titleist brand ambassador and also carries the latest 718 MB irons and three Vokey SM7 wedges.

The only piece of non-Titleist equipment in Harding’s bag is his Odyssey broomstick putter, which he used to deadly effect. He carded eight birdies in his final round and finished the week second in the putts per round stats, averaging 27.8 putts per round.

Justin Harding – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS2 (8.5˚)
Utility irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (2, 3)
Irons: Titleist 718 MB (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50˚, 54˚, 60˚)
Putter: Odyssey big t v line
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

