WITB - Justin Rose notches first win with Honma clubs

Justin Rose finished two shots clear of Adam Scott to claim victory at the Farmers Insurance Open - his first win since making a major equipment switch at the start of the year.



After months of speculation, Rose officially became a Honma staff player on January 1 and has wasted no time in bagging his tenth victory on the PGA Tour, surpassing Sir Nick Faldo as the most successful Englishman on the circuit since World War II.



Rose, 38, put 14 new clubs in the bag at the beginning of the year and was full of praise for his new Honma driver following the win.



"The driver has been the biggest surprise in a positive way," said Rose. "Honma were going to be very flexible with me making sure that I was only playing the driver as and when it was going to be as good as what I was currently playing and it's gone way past my expectations, hence why I played it the first couple weeks of the year. I had no pressure to play it."

Using his Honma TW 747, the Englishman finished an impressive tied eighth in the driving accuracy stats and 11th in driving distance for the week.

It wasn’t simply the new driver, however, that was working like a dream for Rose.



Using his new Honma TWorld Rose Proto irons, he finished in a tie for second in Greens in Regulation and second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green.

The world number one reportedly has a ten-club deal with Honma, which has allowed him to put a TaylorMade M6 3-wood in the bag, a Titleist Vokey lob wedge and, most importantly, a new putter from little-known brand Axis1.

“The Axis putter I've been wanting to use for a couple of years now but haven't been able to," he added. "That was a big part of my decision-making process and why I changed equipment.”



Rose’s putting was on fire at Torrey Pines, finishing third in the putts per GIR stats.

The one thing that has remained unchanged in his bag is the golf ball as he continues to play with the TaylorMade TP5.



Justin Rose – What’s in the bag

Driver: Honma TW 747 460 (9.5˚, Honma Vizard FD-7X)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M6 (15˚,Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80TX)

Irons: Honma TWorld TW-U (2), Honma TWorld Rose Proto (4-9 KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+)

Wedges: Honma Custom Grind RAW (Rose Prototype) (48˚, 52˚, 56˚), Titleist Vokey Wedge Works (60˚ KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135XS)

Putter: Axis 1 Proto (Lamkin Flat Cat grip)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5