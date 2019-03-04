WITB – Keith Mitchell powers to first win with ST190 driver

Keith Mitchell claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Honda Classic after putting on a ball striking master class with his Mizuno ST190 driver and MP-18 irons.



The 27-year-old’s final round 67 saw him finish one shot clear of the rest of the field and enter the winner’s circle for the first time. He finished first in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and eighth in the driving distance stats for the week, averaging 305.7 yards off the tee with his ST190.



During a testing session towards the end of last year, Mitchell said, “driving was my best category last year – I walked into testing to do ‘Cookie’ (Mizuno, PGA Tour Manager Jeff Cook) a favour, give him some numbers and leave. It turned out to be the easiest change I’ve ever made – on the one club I never thought I would switch.”



He added: “The ST190 was faster, straighter and more forgiving than what I was playing. I’ve used it ever since and haven’t considered taking it out.”

The American also carries a full set of Mizuno’s MP-18 irons. The event was an early season landmark for Mizuno, with 15 sets of its irons starting on day 1 – from just 5 contracted players.



Mitchell tends to avoid changing his equipment on a regular basis but another relatively new addition to his bag is the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter.

Making up the rest of his bag is two Titleist fairway woods and three Vokey SM7 wedges.

Keith Mitchell - What’s in the bag

Driver: Mizuno ST190 (9.5˚ Project X HZRDUS T1100 7.5)

Fairway woods: Titleist 917F2 (16.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 90), Titleist TS2 (21˚Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 90)

Irons: Mizuno MP-18 (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Vokey SM7 (50˚, 54˚, 59˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Ball: Titleist Pro V1