search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Keith Mitchell powers to first win with ST190 driver

Gear

WITB – Keith Mitchell powers to first win with ST190 driver

By David Cunninghame04 March, 2019
WITB Keith Mitchell Honda Classic Mizuno Mizuno ST190 Mizuno MP-18 Mizuno drivers Mizuno irons Titleist TS2 Titleist 917 F2 Vokey SM7 TaylorMade Spider X Titleist Pro V1
Keith Mitchell Witb 2

Keith Mitchell claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Honda Classic after putting on a ball striking master class with his Mizuno ST190 driver and MP-18 irons.

The 27-year-old’s final round 67 saw him finish one shot clear of the rest of the field and enter the winner’s circle for the first time. He finished first in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and eighth in the driving distance stats for the week, averaging 305.7 yards off the tee with his ST190.

• REVIEW – Mizuno ST190 driver is a huge step up

During a testing session towards the end of last year, Mitchell said, “driving was my best category last year – I walked into testing to do ‘Cookie’ (Mizuno, PGA Tour Manager Jeff Cook) a favour, give him some numbers and leave.  It turned out to be the easiest change I’ve ever made – on the one club I never thought I would switch.”

• The new JPX919 irons from Mizuno... which one is right for you?

He added: “The ST190 was faster, straighter and more forgiving than what I was playing.  I’ve used it ever since and haven’t considered taking it out.”

Keith Mitchell Witb 1

The American also carries a full set of Mizuno’s MP-18 irons. The event was an early season landmark for Mizuno, with 15 sets of its irons starting on day 1 – from just 5 contracted players.

• WATCH - Join us as we go inside the Mizuno tour truck

Mitchell tends to avoid changing his equipment on a regular basis but another relatively new addition to his bag is the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter.

Making up the rest of his bag is two Titleist fairway woods and three Vokey SM7 wedges.

Keith Mitchell - What’s in the bag

Driver: Mizuno ST190 (9.5˚ Project X HZRDUS T1100 7.5)
Fairway woods: Titleist 917F2 (16.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 90), Titleist TS2 (21˚Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 90)
Irons: Mizuno MP-18 (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: Vokey SM7 (50˚, 54˚, 59˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Keith Mitchell

Related Articles - Honda Classic

Related Articles - Mizuno

Related Articles - Mizuno ST190

Related Articles - Mizuno MP-18

Related Articles - Mizuno drivers

Related Articles - Mizuno irons

Related Articles - Titleist TS2

Related Articles - Vokey SM7

Related Articles - TaylorMade Spider X

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1

Golf News

WATCH – Man headbutted through window in golf club scrap
Scots pro calls time on tour career
Fears over future of Aberdeen’s public courses
Justin Thomas hits back at USGA over 'inaccurate' tweet
Players turn on governing bodies after latest rules controversy

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow