WITB – Kevin Na putts his way to Vegas win

It is safe to say Kevin Na had the magic touch on the greens at TPC Summerlin.



The American set a PGA TOUR record for feet of putts made in a 72-hole event to claim victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for the second time.

Na ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting, gaining across the four rounds a simply staggering 14.176 shots on average over the rest of the field using his Odyssey Toulon Madison.



• Kevin Na’s caddie has excellent response to Bio Kim ban

The 36-year-old signed an equipment deal with Callaway at the beginning of this year but his bag is largely made up of older Callaway gear.

He still carries the original Epic driver that was first released at the beginning of 2017 and also the Apex Pro 16 irons as opposed to the latest Apex Pro 19 model.

He does, however, carry the latest Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway wood.



• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"



Despite being on board with Callaway, Na chooses to game a PXG hybrid, one Titleist Vokey wedge and opts for the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.



• Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges – FIRST LOOK!



Rounding out his bag are two Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges and a Callaway Rogue Pro 4-iron.

Kevin Na – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9˚, Graphite Design Tour AD GP 6-TX)

Fairway wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX)

Hybrid: PXG 0317 X Gen 2 (19˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X)

Irons: Callaway Rogue Pro (4), Callaway Apex Pro 16 (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 54˚), Vokey Design prototype (’18) (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x