WITB – Kurt Kitayama blows Oman Open field away with his M5 driver

Kurt Kitayama claimed his second European Tour title of the season after overpowering the field at the Oman Open with his TaylorMade M5 driver and the 2019 TaylorMade TP5x golf ball.



The American produced a remarkable comeback at Al Mouj Golf, coming from seven shots a behind the leaders as the 33 hole final day began.



Kitayama’s win is the fourth global win for TaylorMade's new M5 and M6 drivers featuring Speed Injected Twist Face technology and fifth win for the new 2019 TP5/x golf ball.



Gaming the M5 driver, Kurt blew the field away with his distance off the tee. He led the field averaging 328.3 yards off the tee, which was six yards longer than his nearest competitor.

The 26-year-old’s iron play was also in fine form. Using his TaylorMade GAPR MID, P750 and P730 irons he hit 70.8% of greens in regulation, good enough for 15th in the week’s stats.



The only piece of non-TaylorMade equipment in Kitayama’s bag is his Odyssey Toulon Design Atlanta StrokeLab putter, which he used to deadly effect, averaging 28.5 putts per round and 1.709 putts per GIR to finish fourth in both of those stats.

Kurt Kitayama – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 Driver (9.0˚, Graphite Design DI 6 X)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Fairway (16.5˚, Graphite Design DI 8 X)

Utility iron: TaylorMade GAPR MID (3, Graphite Design DI 105 X)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4), TaylorMade P730 (5-PW, Dynamic Gold X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 56°, 60° Hi-Toe Dynamic Gold S400)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Atlanta StrokeLab

Ball: TaylorMade 2019 TP5x