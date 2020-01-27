search
HomeGearWITB – Lee Westwood stroms to victory with PING

Gear

WITB – Lee Westwood stroms to victory with PING

By David Cunninghame20 January, 2020
Lee Westwood Witb Abu Dhabi

Lee Westwood drove the golf ball for show and putted his way to the dough at the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The Englishman claimed his 25th European Tour title after finish two shots clear of compatriots Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood, and Frenchman Victor Perez.

• Westwood targets Ryder Cup spot as he equals sensational record

As you would expect from one of the greatest drivers in recent European Tour history, Westwood had his ball on a string using his PING G410 Plus driver. He ranked fourth in Stroked Gained: Off the Tee thanks to his incredible accuracy (also fourth in those stats) and an average driving distance of 300.5 yards.

• FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver

Despite often being seen as the weakest part of his game, the 46-year-old’s putting was in fine form across the four rounds at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Using his PING Sigma 2 Fetch he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Putting and led the field in most birdies, recording 22 for the week.

• REVIEW – PING Blueprint irons

Westwood’s stellar ball striking was also on full display using his PING i210 irons, finding 83.3% of greens in regulation.

Rounding out his equipment set-up is a PING Glide Forged wedge, G410 fairway and hybrid, the Titleist Pro V1x and some fresh looking FootJoy Pro/SL shoes.

Lee Westwood – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G410 Plus (10.5˚, Aldila NV 2KXV Green 65 X)
Fairway wood: PING G410 (14.5˚, Aldila NV 2KXV Green)
Hybrid: PING G410 (19°, Aldila Tour Green Hybrid 85 X)
Irons: PING i210 (4-UW, Ping JZ)
Wedges: PING Glide Forged (60˚, Ping JZ)
Putter: PING Sigma 2 Fetch
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

