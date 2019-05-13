search
HomeGearWITB - Marcus Kinhult wins using old school Ping irons

Gear

WITB - Marcus Kinhult wins using old school Ping irons

By David Cunninghame13 May, 2019
WITB Marcus Kinhult British Masters Ping Ping G400 Ping Glide 2.0 Titleist Pro V1 Odyssey putters
Marcus Kinhult Witb

Marcus Kinhult’s birdie-birdie finish was enough to see him finish one-shot clear of Matt Wallace, Eddie Pepperell and Robert MacIntyre to claim the British Masters title.

The win is Kinhult’s first on the European Tour and sees him jump to 18th in the Race to Dubai rankings.

• 2020 British Masters host venue announced

The Swede is currently and equipment free agent who uses mostly Ping clubs.

He carries a Ping G400 LST driver, a Titleist 917 F3 3-wood and a timeworn Ping G25 5-wood. He used all three to good effect from the tee, finishing seventh in the driving accuracy stats.

• Tyrrell Hatton has hilarious reaction to wild shot

The 22-year-old’s Ping S55 irons are also a little dated. They were first released back in 2014 but it’s unlikely he will be changing them anytime soon after the pure ball-striking week he had at Hillside. He found 73.6% of greens in regulation, ranking 12th best in the field.

• Rory McIlroy tops Sunday Times young 'Rich List'

The rest of Kinhult’s bag is made of two Ping Glide 2.0 wedges and a Odyssey Works 2-Ball Fang putter.

Marcus Kinhult – What’s in the bag

Driver: Ping G400 LST
Fairway Woods: Titleist 917 F3 (15˚), Ping G25 (18˚)
Irons: Ping S55 (3-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (52˚, 58˚)
Putter: Odyssey Works 2-Ball Fang
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

