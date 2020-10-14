WITB – Martin Laird puts on winning tee to green display

Martin Laird secured his fourth PGA Tour title at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after putting on a ball striking masterclass from tee to green.



Using his PING G410 driver he ranked T5 in driving accuracy, finding 44 of 56 fairways and ranked an impressive 15th on driving distance, averaging 323 yards from the tee across the four rounds.



The Scotsman found over 80% of greens in regulation using his Srixon Z785 irons and finished the week ranked second in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green

The undoubted highlight of Laird’s final round was his astonishing holed bunker shot on the par-5 9th. Using one of his Cleveland RTX4 wedges he managed to dislodge his Srixon Z-Star ball from a truly horrific plugged lie to make a crucial eagle at the turn.

On the greens the 37-year-old uses a TaylorMade Spider Tour putter.



Below is his full WITB.

Martin Laird – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G410 LST (9˚, Project X HZURDUS Smoke Black 70G 6.5)

Fairway woods: Titleist TS3 (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX) TaylorMade R15 (19˚, Mitsubishi Diamana S+ 80 TX)

Irons: Srixon Z785 (4-PW, Project X 6.5)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 3 “Raw” (52˚), Cleveland RTX 4 “Raw” (56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV