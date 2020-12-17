search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB - Mixed bag propels Matthew Fitzpatrick to win in Dubai

Gear

WITB - Mixed bag propels Matthew Fitzpatrick to win in Dubai

By David Cunninghame14 December, 2020
WITB Matt Fitzpatrick DP World Tour Championship Bettinardi Titleist TSi3 Titleist TSi2 Ping i210 PING Glide 3.0 Vokey SM8 Titleist Pro V1x
Matthew Fitzpatrick Witb Dp World

Matthew Fitzpatrick claimed the DP World Tour Championship title for the second time in his career after a commanding display on the greens.

The Englishman is renowned for his putting prowess and, on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, he wielded his Bettinardi short stick to devastating effect, ranking first in Strokes Gained: Putting across the four rounds.

It was only very recently that Fitzpatrick took the decision to replace his Yes C Groove Tracy II putter, which had been a permanent resident in his bag since his tour debut in 2014.

• Mizuno unveils striking new M.CRAFT putters

Switching to the Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow wasn’t all that big of change though.

That’s because he asked Bettinardi’s Tour Department to build him almost an exact copy of his Yes, complete with a Prototype Roll Control Face milling pattern that looks strikingly similar to the Yes’s C Groove pattern.

Fitzpatrick, who has always been a player reluctant to make changes in his bag, didn’t only add a new putter this year.

Only a few months ago we saw him ditch his TaylorMade M2 driver from 2017 in favour of the new Titleist TSi3.

• How the Titleist TSi drivers took the Tour by storm

He also carries the new TSi2 3-wood but has stuck with his trusty PING G400 5-wood.

The 26-year-old ranked eighth for the week in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green with the help of PING i210 irons.

• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!

He relies upon a PING Glide 3.0 and two Vokey SM8 wedges around the bags and his golf ball of choice is the Titleist Pro V1x

Matthew Fitzpatrick - What's in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9˚, Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Raw Orange 65 TX)
Fairway woods: Titleist TSi2 (15˚, Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV Raw Blue 75 TX), PING G400 (19˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X)
Irons: PING i210 (4-PW, Ping CFS X 115G)
Wedges: PING Glide 3.0 (52˚), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S300)
Putter: Bettinardi DASS BB1 Flow Tour Dept
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Matt Fitzpatrick

Related Articles - DP World Tour Championship

Related Articles - Bettinardi

Related Articles - Titleist TSi3

Related Articles - Titleist TSi2

Related Articles - Ping i210

Related Articles - PING Glide 3.0

Related Articles - Vokey SM8

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1x

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review
Wilson
play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course vandalised in “premeditated attack”
More BBC Sports Personality of the Year disappointment for golf
It's official - the Scottish Golf Show is going global
Masters champ DJ chips in for Scots kid's charity challenge
Scottish golf club appoints youngest captain in its 234-year history

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow