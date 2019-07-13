WITB - Matthew Wolff powers to maiden win with TaylorMade

Making just his fourth PGA Tour start, Matthew Wolff staged a grandstand finale to win the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities near Minneapolis.



Wolff, 20, eagled the last to edge out Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa, only a matter of weeks after he had won one of the USA’s top college titles.

He did so using a full bag of TaylorMade clubs, having signed a deal with the brand when he turned pro at the start of June.

After playing the majority of his final season in college with the M5 driver, Wolff began his PGA Tour by initially playing with a 8° M6 driver set to lower. Last week, he swapped that out for an 8° M5 driver, still equipped with Graphite Design’s AD-TP 7TX shaft, which he's used extensively over the last few years.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

He also added a new 15° M5 fairway wood to his arsenal, equipped with a Graphite Design BB 8X shaft. His P760 2-iron, meanwhile, which he uses as a driving iron, is complemented by a set set of P750 Tour Proto irons.



According to TaylorMade tour staff, he prefers the shape, workability and forgiveness of the P750 model. They are all fitted out with Nippon's N.S. Pro Tour 130x shafts.



Here’s a closer look at what the PGA Tour’s latest star is using.

Matthew Wolff – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (8.5˚, Graphite Design AD-TP 7TX)

Fairway: TaylorMade M5 (15˚, Graphite Design BB 8X)

Driving Iron: TaylorMade P760 (2, Nippon N.S. Pro Tour 130X)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (4-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Tour 130X)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (52˚, 56˚, 60˚ bent to 62˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X (Single Bend 33”, KBS CT Tour)