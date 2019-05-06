search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB - Max Homa wins with new TS4 driver

Gear

WITB - Max Homa wins with new TS4 driver

By David Cunninghame06 May, 2019
WITB Max Homa Wells Fargo Championship PGA Tour Titleist Titleist TS4 Titleist 818 hybrids Titleist 718 irons Vokey SM7 Titleist Pro V1 Scotty Cameron
Max Homa Witb

Max Homa claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship after putting Titleist’s latest TS4 driver into play only four weeks ago.

The recently released TS4 driver is the low spinning sibling of Titleist’s TS2 and TS3 models. Homa was one of the first to put the TS4 into play when it became available to the pros at the Valero Texas Open.

•  Titleist TS4 driver – FIRST LOOK!

Homa finished the week 18thin Stroke Gained: Off-the-Tee and tied for 20thin the driving distance stats, averaging 312.6 yards for the four rounds.

• Titleist TS drivers: The result of the Titleist Speed Project

The rest of the American’s bag is packed with the latest Titleist gear. Using his 718 MB irons he finished 12thin Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green and second in scrambling using his four Vokey SM7 wedges.

• REVIEW - Titleist TS drivers offer speed that will "blow you away"

One area where the 28-year-old truly excelled was on the greens. Using his Scotty Cameron T5W putter he ranked first in both Strokes Gained: Putting and the putts per GIR stats. 

Max Homa – What’s in the bag 

Driver: Titleist TS4 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70 TX)
Fairway wood: Titleist TS3 (15.0˚, Aldila Rogue Black 80 TX)
Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (19.0˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X)
Irons: Titleist 718 MB (4-9, KBS $-Taper 130)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚, KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135 X)
Putter: Scotty Cameron T5W
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Wells Fargo Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Titleist TS4

Related Articles - Titleist 818 hybrids

Related Articles - Titleist 718 irons

Related Articles - Vokey SM7

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron

Golf News

Defending champ confirms Ladies Scottish Open return
PGA Tour star taking “indefinite leave” from golf to deal with “issues”
US PGA 2019: The field as it stands
Brooks Koepka continues war of words with Brandel Chamblee
Bubba: Tiger blocked my phone number

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
play button
Keep your left arm straight
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
See all videos right arrow