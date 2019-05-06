WITB - Max Homa wins with new TS4 driver

Max Homa claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship after putting Titleist’s latest TS4 driver into play only four weeks ago.



The recently released TS4 driver is the low spinning sibling of Titleist’s TS2 and TS3 models. Homa was one of the first to put the TS4 into play when it became available to the pros at the Valero Texas Open.

Homa finished the week 18thin Stroke Gained: Off-the-Tee and tied for 20thin the driving distance stats, averaging 312.6 yards for the four rounds.

The rest of the American’s bag is packed with the latest Titleist gear. Using his 718 MB irons he finished 12thin Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green and second in scrambling using his four Vokey SM7 wedges.

One area where the 28-year-old truly excelled was on the greens. Using his Scotty Cameron T5W putter he ranked first in both Strokes Gained: Putting and the putts per GIR stats.

Max Homa – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS4 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70 TX)

Fairway wood: Titleist TS3 (15.0˚, Aldila Rogue Black 80 TX)

Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (19.0˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X)

Irons: Titleist 718 MB (4-9, KBS $-Taper 130)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚, KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135 X)

Putter: Scotty Cameron T5W

Ball: Titleist Pro V1