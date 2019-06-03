search
Gear

WITB – Migliozzi goes the distance with TaylorMade

By David Cunninghame03 June, 2019
Guido Migliozzi Witb

Guido Migliozzi claimed the second European Tour title of his rookie year after besting Darius Van Driel in the final of the Belgian Knockout.

Migliozzi, who won earlier this year at the Magical Kenya Open, moves to to 21st on the Race to Dubai Rankings and into the top 100 on the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time.

The Italian chooses to play the M5 Driver equipped with a Graphite Design DI 6 X shaft. His win marks the 10th global win for TaylorMade’s new M5 and M6 drivers featuring Speed Injected Twist Face technology.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

He sticks with the M5 family and plays the M5 Titanium fairway equipped with a Graphite Design DI 8 X shaft.

Guido Migliozzo Witb 2

The 22-year-old then moves to a GAPR MID #3 to bridge his gap between his metalwoods and irons.

Migliozzi lays a combo set of irons across the P Series family with a P770 4 Iron, P750 5 and 6 Iron before transitioning into P730’s from 7 Iron to PW, all equipped with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts.

• TaylorMade launch P790 and P730 irons

His iron play was in fine form at Rinkven International Golf Club, highlighted by the fact he finished the week ranked second in the Greens in Regulation stats, finding the putting surface 86.1% of the time.

• Galvin Green unveils 2019 EDGE collection

Migliozzi plays the Milled Grind Wedges in 50, 54 and 58 degree and his ball of choice is the TP5x. The only piece of non-TaylorMade equipment in his bag is his Odyssey Toulon Design Austin putter.

Guido Migliozzi – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9.0°, Graphite Design DI 6 X)
Fairway: TaylorMade M5 (15°, Graphite Design DI 8 X)
Utility: TaylorMade GAPR MID (3, Project X PXI 6.5)
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), TaylorMade P750 (5-6) TaylorMade P730 (7-PW, Project X LZ 6.5)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50°, 54° & 58°, Project X 6.5) 
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design San Diego
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Apparel: Galvin Green

