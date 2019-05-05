search
HomeGearWITB - Mikko Korhonen claims second win with nine year old putter

Gear

WITB - Mikko Korhonen claims second win with nine year old putter

By David Cunninghame05 May, 2019
WITB Mikko Korhonen Volvo China Open Callaway Rogue Titleist 818 hybrids Titleist 718 T-MB Titleist 718 irons Vokey SM7 Titleist Pro V1x
Mikko Korhonen Witb

Mikko Korhonen claimed his second European Tour title at the Volvo Chin Open after defeating Benjamin Hebert in a playoff.

The 38-year-old carries a mixed set of clubs, including a Yes! Golf C-Groove Tiffany putter that is nine years old.

• Vice Golf unveils its 2019 ball line-up

Key to the Finn’s success was his magnificent ball striking throughout the week. He finished third in the Green in Regulation stats, finding the putting surface 84.7% time using his Titleist 718 CB irons and Vokey SM7 wedges.

• ECCO reveals incredibly lightweight S-LITE

He also relied heavily upon his accuracy from the tee, finding 80.4% of fairways using his Callaway Rogue Sub Zero. 

• REVIEW - Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters

Making up the rest of Korhonen’s bag are a Titleist 818 H2 hybrid, a 718 T-MB 3-iron, Callaway Rogue fairway wood and the 2019 Pro V1x. 

Mikko Korhonen – What’s in the bag 

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (10.5˚)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Rogue (15˚)
Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (19˚)
Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (3) Titleist 718 CB (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46˚, 54˚, 58˚)
Putter: Yes! Golf C-Groove Tiffany
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

