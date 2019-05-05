WITB - Mikko Korhonen claims second win with nine year old putter

Mikko Korhonen claimed his second European Tour title at the Volvo Chin Open after defeating Benjamin Hebert in a playoff.



The 38-year-old carries a mixed set of clubs, including a Yes! Golf C-Groove Tiffany putter that is nine years old.

Key to the Finn’s success was his magnificent ball striking throughout the week. He finished third in the Green in Regulation stats, finding the putting surface 84.7% time using his Titleist 718 CB irons and Vokey SM7 wedges.

He also relied heavily upon his accuracy from the tee, finding 80.4% of fairways using his Callaway Rogue Sub Zero.

Making up the rest of Korhonen’s bag are a Titleist 818 H2 hybrid, a 718 T-MB 3-iron, Callaway Rogue fairway wood and the 2019 Pro V1x.

Mikko Korhonen – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (10.5˚)

Fairway Wood: Callaway Rogue (15˚)

Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (19˚)

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (3) Titleist 718 CB (4-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46˚, 54˚, 58˚)

Putter: Yes! Golf C-Groove Tiffany

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x