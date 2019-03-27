WITB - Mixed bag helps Casey retain Valspar title

Paul Casey successfully defended his Valspar Championship crown using a mixed set of clubs that has remained largely unchanged since his 2018 win.



The Englishman led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green at the incredibly demanding Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.



Off the tee he uses a TaylorMade M4 driver and a TaylorMade 2017 M1 3-wood. He average 306.6 yards for the week, with his longest driver measuring out at 348 yards.



Despite having been spotted testing out Honma irons this year, the 41-year-old has stuck with the same Mizuno MP-5 muscle back irons that he used since Nike left the hardware market in 2017.



He also carries Mizuno MP-25 3-iron and recently put a new JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro 4-iron into his bag.

Apart from the new 4-iron, the only other new additions to Casey’s bag are his wedges. Last year he used the Titleist Vokey SM6s but now games the latest SM7 models and also a prototype Vokey lob wedge.



He has a Scotty Cameron blade style putter in the bag and also chooses to play the Titleist Pro V1.

Paul Casey – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX Limited)

Irons: Mizuno MP-25 (3), Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4), Mizuno MP-5 (5-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52˚, 56˚), Vokey Proto (60˚, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T 350-SSS

Ball: Titleist Pro V1