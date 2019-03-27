search
WITB - Mixed bag helps Casey retain Valspar title

Gear

WITB - Mixed bag helps Casey retain Valspar title

By David Cunninghame25 March, 2019
WITB Paul Casey Valspar Championship Mizuno Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal PRO TaylorMade M4 Vokey SM7 Titleist Pro V1
Paul Casey Witb

Paul Casey successfully defended his Valspar Championship crown using a mixed set of clubs that has remained largely unchanged since his 2018 win.

The Englishman led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green at the incredibly demanding Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

Off the tee he uses a TaylorMade M4 driver and a TaylorMade 2017 M1 3-wood. He average 306.6 yards for the week, with his longest driver measuring out at 348 yards.

• Under Armour HOVR Drive delivers full-round comfort

Despite having been spotted testing out Honma irons this year, the 41-year-old has stuck with the same Mizuno MP-5 muscle back irons that he used since Nike left the hardware market in 2017.

• Mizuno releases JPX919 Hot Metal PRO irons

He also carries Mizuno MP-25 3-iron and recently put a new JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro 4-iron into his bag.

Paul Casey Witb 2

Apart from the new 4-iron, the only other new additions to Casey’s bag are his wedges. Last year he used the Titleist Vokey SM6s but now games the latest SM7 models and also a prototype Vokey lob wedge.

• Want to win a TaylorMade M6 driver? Here's your chance...

He has a Scotty Cameron blade style putter in the bag and also chooses to play the Titleist Pro V1.

Paul Casey – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX)
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX Limited)
Irons: Mizuno MP-25 (3), Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4), Mizuno MP-5 (5-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52˚, 56˚), Vokey Proto (60˚, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T 350-SSS
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

